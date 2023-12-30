KSrelief inaugurates empowerment in education activity in five Yemeni Governorates

Lahj, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched in the Yemeni governorate of Lahj an empowerment in education activity to train and empower families of orphan caregivers in five Yemeni governorates, as part of a project to re-enroll girls who drop out of school in Yemen.

The project aims to train and empower families of orphan caregivers by providing them with various life and professional skills through the establishment of 14 educational and training courses in a number of fields, including sewing, embroidery, incense and perfume industry, food industries, as well as courses in technology and photography, to rely on themselves and empower them economically and socially, which contributes to the return of their daughters to the educational process.

280 trainees benefited from the project in the governorates of Lahj, Abyan, Marib, Hadhramaut and Socotra.

This comes within the framework of a series of educational projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian body, the KSrelief, to enhance the education sector in Yemen and improve its outputs.