KSrelief Initiates 2nd Phase Of Food Security Project In Sudan’s Sennar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) - The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) commenced the second phase of its food-security support project in Sennar State, Sudan.
During this phase, the project aims to distribute 27,000 food baskets to the displacement camps in Senga, Abu Hujar, and El Suki localities.
The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s comprehensive system of humanitarian and relief projects provided through KSrelief, which aims to aid nations in need by ensuring food security.
