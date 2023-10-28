KSrelief launches 2nd phase of food security support project in port Sudan

SUDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) inaugurated on Wednesday the second phase of its food-security support project in Port Sudan, Republic of Sudan, for the year 2023.

The inauguration was attended by the Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Sudan, Raafat bin Ahmed Sharaf, the Sudanese deputy commissioner for humanitarian aid, representatives of local humanitarian organizations, and a team from KSrelief.

The project aims to distribute 300,000 food baskets benefiting about 1.8 million vulnerable displaced people and their host communities in the targeted Sudanese states, which include the Red Sea, Kassala, Gedarif, Gezira, River Nile, Northern, Sennar, Blue Nile, White Nile, and Khartoum.

The food-security project comes within the Saudi relief sea and air bridge operated by KSrelief, in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to help the brotherly Sudanese people, and to reflect the noble humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards brotherly and friendly countries.