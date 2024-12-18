Open Menu

KSrelief Launches Campaign To Combat Malaria-carrying Mosquitoes In Yemen's Al-Hudaydah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Yemen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched a campaign to combat malaria-carrying mosquitoes and viral fevers in Al-Khawkhah district of Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

The initiative is part of the water supply and environmental sanitation project for displaced persons there. Al-Khawkhah District Director Salem Alayan expressed his deep gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for the extensive assistance provided to his country, adding that the project would contribute to reducing the spread of diseases and epidemics, combating disease vectors, and draining and filling mosquito-breeding swamps and hotspots.

Tehama National Malaria Control Program Director Dr. Abdulkarim Al-Qadimi said that the fog-spraying campaign to combat disease-carrying vectors and raise awareness will last for 11 days, adding that the campaign aims to eliminate mosquito breeding sources in residential neighborhoods and displacement camps while educating the community on the importance of removing mosquito reproduction sites.

The initiative is part of the humanitarian and relief projects implemented by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

More Stories From World