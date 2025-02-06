KSrelief launches campaign to combat malaria-carrying mosquitoes in Yemen

Al Hudaydah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched a mosquito control campaign in Al Khokha District of Yemen's Al Hudaydah Governorate as part of its Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation Project. The 18-day initiative targets malaria and viral fever by eliminating mosquito breeding grounds in residential areas and displacement camps.

The campaign includes fogging operations and community awareness programs, covering 9,243 households to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Al Hudaydah Deputy Governor Walid al-Qadimi thanked Saudi Arabia and KSrelief for their efforts in combating disease outbreaks, highlighting KSrelief’s support for the health sector and mosquito control measures.

Al Hudaydah Health and Population Office Director Dr. Ali Al-Ahdal commended KSrelief’s ongoing assistance, which he said has alleviated the suffering of local residents and displaced communities.

This effort is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian projects implemented through KSrelief, aimed at improving living conditions and reducing the spread of disease in vulnerable regions worldwide.