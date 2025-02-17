Open Menu

KSrelief Launches Etaam-4 Initiative To Distribute Over 390,000 Food Baskets Across 27 Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:10 AM

KSrelief launches Etaam-4 initiative to distribute over 390,000 food baskets across 27 countries

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched the Etaam-4 initiative for the Islamic year 1446 AH, aiming to distribute 390,109 food baskets across 27 countries during Ramadan.

The program is set to benefit more than 2.3 million individuals at a total cost exceeding SAR 67 million.

Speaking at the inauguration, KSrelief Supervisor General Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global humanitarian efforts, emphasizing the initiative’s role in promoting food security and improving living conditions for vulnerable communities.

Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has undertaken 3,309 projects across 105 countries, providing more than $7 billion in aid. The organization remains at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support those in need worldwide.

