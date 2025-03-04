KSrelief launches 'Etaam' Ramadan food basket project in Indonesia

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched the "Etaam" Ramadan Food Basket Distribution Project in Indonesia for 1446 AH.

The launch took place at the National Zakat Agency headquarters in the capital, Jakarta. The Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia, Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amoudi, and other officials attended the event.

The project aims to distribute 7,911 food baskets, each weighing 32 kilograms and containing essential food items, benefiting 47,466 individuals across four regions in Indonesia.

The fourth phase of the project targets the distribution of 390,109 food baskets across 27 countries during the holy month of Ramadan, benefiting 2,304,104 individuals at a total cost exceeding SAR67.064 million.

This initiative is part of the Kingdom's ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts, carried out through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to assist people and nations in need worldwide.