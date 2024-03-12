KSrelief launches food baskets distribution project in Ghana Accra

GHANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched here yesterday the Food Baskets Distribution Project for the month of Ramadan, in a ceremony attended by Saudi Ambassador to Ghana Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Dakhil and several other officials.

The project entails distributing 5,300 food baskets that will benefit 31,800 individuals in five cities in Ghana.

Al-Dakhil presented Saudi Arabia's relief and humanitarian projects, carried out through KSrelief, that give aid to needy countries and populations around the globe during Ramadan.

This aid distribution is part of the efforts exerted by the Kingdom to bolster food security in various countries.