Open Menu

KSrelief Launches Food Baskets Distribution Project In Ghana Accra

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KSrelief launches food baskets distribution project in Ghana Accra

GHANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched here yesterday the Food Baskets Distribution Project for the month of Ramadan, in a ceremony attended by Saudi Ambassador to Ghana Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Dakhil and several other officials.

The project entails distributing 5,300 food baskets that will benefit 31,800 individuals in five cities in Ghana.

Al-Dakhil presented Saudi Arabia's relief and humanitarian projects, carried out through KSrelief, that give aid to needy countries and populations around the globe during Ramadan.

This aid distribution is part of the efforts exerted by the Kingdom to bolster food security in various countries.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia Ghana Ramadan

Recent Stories

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

2 hours ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

3 hours ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

5 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

5 hours ago
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

6 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

18 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

18 hours ago

More Stories From World