KSrelief launches Saudi Noor volunteer project to combat blindness in Togo

Lomé, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched on Sunday the Saudi Noor Voluntary Project to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it in the city of Lomé, the capital of the Republic of Togo.

The project began on November 19 and is running until 25.

Throughout the campaign, the center's volunteer medical team will examine patients who suffer eye diseases and perform cataract surgeries for those who need them, in addition to distribute medical glasses.

The project is an extension of the volunteer medical projects related to combating blindness and its causes provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief.

The project aims to assist patients and individuals affected by eye diseases in needy countries and communities worldwide.