Open Menu

KSrelief Launches Saudi Noor Volunteer Project To Combat Blindness In Togo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

KSrelief launches Saudi Noor volunteer project to combat blindness in Togo

Lomé, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched on Sunday the Saudi Noor Voluntary Project to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it in the city of Lomé, the capital of the Republic of Togo.

The project began on November 19 and is running until 25.

Throughout the campaign, the center's volunteer medical team will examine patients who suffer eye diseases and perform cataract surgeries for those who need them, in addition to distribute medical glasses.

The project is an extension of the volunteer medical projects related to combating blindness and its causes provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief.

The project aims to assist patients and individuals affected by eye diseases in needy countries and communities worldwide.

Related Topics

Saudi Togo November Sunday Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

13 hours ago
Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

13 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

13 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

13 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

13 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

13 hours ago

More Stories From World