KSrelief launches voluntary medical program to combat blindness in Bangladesh

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development Aqeel Al-Ghamdi launched the Saudi Ibsar volunteer program to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it among school students in Bangladesh, in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation, at the headquarters of the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka.

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Yousef Al-Duhailan attended the inauguration.

During the campaign, KSrelief’s volunteer medical team will perform eye examinations to ensure vision safety among 30,000 students from 50 schools; the team will perform specialized eye surgeries and distribute medical glasses and lenses as needed.

Al-Ghamdi and the accompanying delegation visited several schools where about 1,000 students will be examined by KSrelief’s volunteer medical team in the next three days.

The delegation also visited Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital, affiliated with the Al-Basar International Foundation, one of the humanitarian projects within the Combat Blindness International Program.