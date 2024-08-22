KSrelief launches volunteer medical project surgery in Hadramout

Yemen Hadramout, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched the volunteer medical project for adult cardiac catheterization surgery in the Mukalla District of Yemen's Hadramout Governorate.

The project will run from August 17 to 24 as part of the "Saudi Pulse" program for heart diseases and surgery. Since the start of the project, KSrelief's medical team has performed 25 specialized surgical procedures, all of which have been successful. The initiative is part of the heart-related volunteer medical projects provided by Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, aimed at alleviating the suffering of needy and affected countries and peoples around the world.