KSrelief launches volunteer program for psychological support for earthquake-affected communities in Syria, Türkiye

Hatay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah launched here a volunteer medical program to provide psychological support to 750 earthquake-affected individuals living in camps in Reyhanli City, Syria, and Türkiye.

This initiative is part of a series of relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye.