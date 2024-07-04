- Home
KSrelief Launches Volunteer Program For Psychological Support For Earthquake-affected Communities In Syria, Türkiye
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Hatay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah launched here a volunteer medical program to provide psychological support to 750 earthquake-affected individuals living in camps in Reyhanli City, Syria, and Türkiye.
This initiative is part of a series of relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye.
