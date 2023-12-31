KSrelief mobile medical clinics provide services to 503 beneficiaries in Hajjah, Yemen in a Week

Hajjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The mobile medical clinics of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) have provided their treatment services to the beneficiaries in Hajjah Governorate, Yemen.

During the period from December 13 to 19, 2023, the clinics received 503 people with various health conditions, and provided them with the necessary medical services.

The clinics also provided 496 individuals with medications.