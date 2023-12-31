Open Menu

KSrelief Mobile Medical Clinics Provide Services To 503 Beneficiaries In Hajjah, Yemen In A Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KSrelief mobile medical clinics provide services to 503 beneficiaries in Hajjah, Yemen in a Week

YEMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The mobile medical clinics of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) have provided their treatment services to the beneficiaries in Hajjah Governorate, Yemen. During the period from December 13 to 19, 2023, the clinics received 503 people with various health conditions, and provided them with the necessary medical services.

The clinics also provided 496 individuals with medications.

Related Topics

Mobile Yemen Hajjah December From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

6 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

15 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

16 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

16 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

16 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

16 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

16 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

16 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

16 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

16 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From World