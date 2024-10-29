- Home
KSrelief Performs 321 Surgeries Under Saudi Noor Program To Combat Blindness In Mauritania’s Néma
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A medical team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) carried out 321 specialized surgeries in Néma.
The medical team, as part of the Saudi Noor volunteer program to combat blindness and its causes, also conducted screenings for 3,150 individuals and provided 825 eyeglasses during the period.
The endeavor is part of Saudi Arabia’s volunteer medical projects undertaken through KSrelief to aid patients and individuals affected by eye diseases in countries and communities worldwide.
