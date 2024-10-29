Open Menu

KSrelief Performs 321 Surgeries Under Saudi Noor Program To Combat Blindness In Mauritania’s Néma

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM

KSrelief performs 321 surgeries under Saudi Noor Program to combat blindness in Mauritania’s Néma

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A medical team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) carried out 321 specialized surgeries in Néma.

The medical team, as part of the Saudi Noor volunteer program to combat blindness and its causes, also conducted screenings for 3,150 individuals and provided 825 eyeglasses during the period.

The endeavor is part of Saudi Arabia’s volunteer medical projects undertaken through KSrelief to aid patients and individuals affected by eye diseases in countries and communities worldwide.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

1 hour ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

11 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

11 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

11 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

11 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

11 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

11 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

11 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

11 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

11 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

11 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World