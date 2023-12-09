KSrelief provides 1,000 cartons of dates to needy families in Chad’s Abeche

(@FahadShabbir)

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief distributed 1,000 cartons of dates to families facing dire circumstances in Abeche city of Ouaddaï region, Chad.

As part of the ongoing project to distribute 300 tons of dates in Chad, the aid package reached a total of 6,000 people residing in Abeche city.

The effort is part of numerous relief and humanitarian projects undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its dedicated humanitarian arm, KSrelief, aimed at assisting countries and populations in need.