KSrelief Provides Food Assistance To 187 Families In Yemen’s Dhale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Dhale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) recently distributed food baskets to 187 vulnerable families in the Al Dhale governorate, Yemen, benefiting a total of 1,309 individuals as part of the ongoing food assistance project in Yemen.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian and relief projects aimed at ensuring food security in fraternal and friendly countries around the world.

