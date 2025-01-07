KSrelief provides healthcare services to Syrian Refugees, host community in Arsal

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued implementing its project to enhance healthcare services for Syrian refugees and the host community in the town of Arsal, Republic of Lebanon.

During October, the Arsal Primary Health Care Center received 12,676 patients and provided 23,386 services across various departments, including clinics, pharmacy, laboratory, nursing, and community and mental health programs.

The beneficiaries included 37% males and 63% females, with refugees making up 55% of the total and residents 45%.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing humanitarian efforts, led by KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of those in need, particularly Syrian refugees affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.