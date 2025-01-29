Open Menu

KSrelief Provides Supplies To 255 People In Syria’s Al Rastan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 12:50 PM

KSrelief provides supplies to 255 people in Syria’s Al Rastan

Homs, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) recently distributed various supplies to 48 families, benefiting a total of 255 individuals, in the city of Al Rastan in Syria’s Homs.

The aid included 18 bags of flour, 18 bags of winter kits, and 18 bags of personal care items as part of the relief supplies distribution project in Syria.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people during times of crisis and adversity.

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

39 minutes ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

1 hour ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

2 hours ago
 France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 star ..

France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups

3 hours ago
 Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airp ..

Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 7

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebratio ..

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

11 hours ago
 Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

12 hours ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

12 hours ago
 EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

12 hours ago

More Stories From World