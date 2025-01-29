KSrelief provides supplies to 255 people in Syria’s Al Rastan

Homs, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) recently distributed various supplies to 48 families, benefiting a total of 255 individuals, in the city of Al Rastan in Syria’s Homs.

The aid included 18 bags of flour, 18 bags of winter kits, and 18 bags of personal care items as part of the relief supplies distribution project in Syria.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people during times of crisis and adversity.