KSrelief provides urgent assistance following collapse of Arbaat Dam in Sudan Port

Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in coordination with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Sudan, relevant government agencies, and its implementing partners, provided urgent relief assistance to those affected by the collapse of Arbaat Dam in Sudan's Red Sea State.

The disaster led to heavy losses in lives, infrastructure, and property.

KSrelief is working to provide urgent shelter and food assistance targeting some 6,000 affected individuals.

The aid is part of the center's strenuous and non-stop endeavor to provide multifaceted humanitarian assistance targeting those affected by the ongoing conflict in all states of Sudan.

These efforts come as an extension of Saudi Arabia's usual keenness to stand with the brotherly Sudanese people in the various crises and hardships they face.