KSrelief pumps over 5 million liters in Hodeidah water supply & environmental sanitation project

Hodeidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues implementing the water supply and environmental sanitation project in the Al-Khawkhah directorate of Hodeidah, Yemen.

During May, 2,790,000 liters of drinking water and 2,728,000 liters of non-drinking water were pumped into tanks, 125 transports were carried out to remove waste from displacement camps, 69 wastewater drying processes were undertaken,16 bathrooms were maintained, and one water quality inspection process was implemented.

The activities, in total, benefited 9,800 individuals.