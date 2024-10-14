Open Menu

KSrelief Sends Second Relief Plane To Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM

KSrelief sends second relief plane to Lebanon

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday dispatched a second relief plane to Lebanon from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

The aircraft is carrying essential supplies, including food, medical aid, and shelter materials, to assist the Lebanese people in the ongoing crisis.

This humanitarian initiative is in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Kingdom's assistance to Lebanon aims to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by the current situation and reflects its commitment to humanitarian principles.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riyadh Saudi Lebanon Saud Mohammed Bin Salman From Airport

Recent Stories

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

1 hour ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

2 days ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

2 days ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

2 days ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

2 days ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

2 days ago

More Stories From World