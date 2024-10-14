KSrelief sends second relief plane to Lebanon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday dispatched a second relief plane to Lebanon from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

The aircraft is carrying essential supplies, including food, medical aid, and shelter materials, to assist the Lebanese people in the ongoing crisis.

This humanitarian initiative is in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Kingdom's assistance to Lebanon aims to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by the current situation and reflects its commitment to humanitarian principles.