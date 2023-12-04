Open Menu

KSrelief Signs Cooperative Agreement With NRC To Support BTI In Somalia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed on Sunday a joint cooperation agreement with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Somalia to support the Burao Technical Institute (BTI) in Somalia, with a total value of $1,500,000.

The agreement was signed by the Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs at the KSrelief, Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, and the Country Director of the NRC in Somalia, Mohamed Abdi, at the KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The Director of the Health and Environmental Aid Department at the KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Muallem, said that, under the agreement, there will be infrastructure development and capacity building for the BTI.

He indicated that the agreement also aims to increase opportunities for young men and women among the displaced, refugees, and the host community to acquire technical and professional skills, as well as entrepreneurship.

This will directly benefit 570 individuals and indirectly impact 4,420, according to Dr. Al-Muallem.

The agreement is part of the efforts of the Kingdom, represented by the KSrelief, to enhance the technical skills of low-income learners in Somalia, and to provide diverse humanitarian aid to the BTI.

