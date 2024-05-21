KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah on Tuesday met with President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Salvatore Sciacchitano

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah on Tuesday met with President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Salvatore Sciacchitano.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Conference 2024, currently being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation pertaining to issues of mutual interest in the fields of relief and humanitarian affairs. Al Rabeeah and Sciacchitano also went over ways to deliver emergency supplies such as food, water, medical aid, and shelter by air to affected areas around the world. They also discussed the main topics on the agenda of the third Future Aviation Forum.