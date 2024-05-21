KSrelief Supervisor General Meets With ICAO Council President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah on Tuesday met with President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Salvatore Sciacchitano
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah on Tuesday met with President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Salvatore Sciacchitano.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Conference 2024, currently being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation pertaining to issues of mutual interest in the fields of relief and humanitarian affairs. Al Rabeeah and Sciacchitano also went over ways to deliver emergency supplies such as food, water, medical aid, and shelter by air to affected areas around the world. They also discussed the main topics on the agenda of the third Future Aviation Forum.
Recent Stories
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series schedule here
CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters
13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims
Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing
Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..
More Stories From World
-
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims21 minutes ago
-
Small island states win key climate case in UN court36 minutes ago
-
Small island states win key climate case in UN court36 minutes ago
-
One death, injuries after 'severe turbulence' on Boeing plane: Singapore Airlines1 hour ago
-
Palestinian ministry says Israel troops kill 7 in West Bank raid41 minutes ago
-
Trump social account shares video mentioning 'unified reich'1 hour ago
-
Germany's Kroos to retire from football after Euro 20241 hour ago
-
China says made 'stern representations' to US over Blinken congratulating Taiwan's Lai1 hour ago
-
Spain 'definitively' withdraws ambassador to Argentina: foreign minister1 hour ago
-
OpenAI apologizes to actress Johansson over AI voice similarity2 hours ago
-
Germany's Kroos to retire from football after Euro 20242 hours ago
-
Germany's Kroos to retire from football after Euro 20242 hours ago