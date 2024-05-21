Open Menu

KSrelief Supervisor General Meets With ICAO Council President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:09 PM

KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President

Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah on Tuesday met with President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Salvatore Sciacchitano

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah on Tuesday met with President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Salvatore Sciacchitano.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Conference 2024, currently being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation pertaining to issues of mutual interest in the fields of relief and humanitarian affairs. Al Rabeeah and Sciacchitano also went over ways to deliver emergency supplies such as food, water, medical aid, and shelter by air to affected areas around the world. They also discussed the main topics on the agenda of the third Future Aviation Forum.

Related Topics

World Water Riyadh Court

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recr ..

LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case

25 seconds ago
 Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at ..

Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit

26 seconds ago
 Muharrars of two police stations suspended

Muharrars of two police stations suspended

28 seconds ago
 Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series s ..

Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series schedule here

17 minutes ago
 CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' fir ..

CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters

25 minutes ago
 13 wanted criminals netted in successful operation ..

13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations

25 minutes ago
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam wa ..

Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims

21 minutes ago
 Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without ..

Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

25 minutes ago
 PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

32 minutes ago
 International Tea Day celebrates women's vital rol ..

International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boo ..

Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing

28 minutes ago
 Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commi ..

Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World