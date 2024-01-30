KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water Resources

Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah has met in Mogadishu with the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia Jama Taqal

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah has met in Mogadishu with the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia Jama Taqal.

Relief and humanitarian affairs, water resources, and the latest projects and developments implemented by KSrelief in Somalia were discussed by the two officials.

The Somali minister expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for its unwavering support to Somalia and for KSrelief's significant humanitarian work worldwide.