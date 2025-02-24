Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and Adviser to the Royal Court Abdullah Al Rabeeah met with President of SOS Children's Villages International, Dereje Wordofa.

The meeting on the sidelines of the 4th Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF) encompassed discussions on relief and humanitarian affairs and aspects of cooperation between KSrelief and the organization.

Wordofa expressed appreciation for KSrelief's humanitarian efforts and tireless efforts to assist children and people in need around the globe. He also commended the distinguished activities of the 4th RIHF.