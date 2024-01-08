Open Menu

KSrelief Supports Blind Education Sector In Yemen Through Braille Language Teaching

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

KSrelief supports blind education sector in Yemen through Braille Language Teaching

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), has been committed to implementing educational and pedagogical projects, enhancing the educational environment, and supporting healthy students, as well as those with special needs, in underprivileged countries.

This is a part of the Kingdom’s historical role in standing by the needy and affected people.

In this context, KSrelief has launched individual sessions to instruct Braille to visually impaired individuals in the governorates of Aden, Hadramaut, and Abyan, benefiting 88 male and female students.

These endeavours are part of a project aimed at addressing the needs of enhancing local capabilities and providing education for illiterate individuals and people with disabilities, which is funded by the KSrelief, coinciding with World Braille Day, observed every January 4th.

The total study hours for individual sessions reached 4,197 hours.

Additionally, school chairs were distributed to 323 male and female students in several schools for the blind in the governorates of Abyan and Hadramaut.

The KSrelief also provided students with necessary educational tools and materials, such as Braille math boards, Braille writing sheets, Braille rulers, metal Braille boards, Braille principles, and Braille printers.

This aligns with the humanitarian and relief projects delivered by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, aimed at advancing the education sector for the visually impaired by teaching Braille, improving the school environment, and supplying essential educational materials for the blind globally.

Related Topics

World Education Male Aden Saudi Arabia January Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

20 minutes ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

46 minutes ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

58 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

1 hour ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

2 days ago

More Stories From World