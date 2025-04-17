KSrelief team performs cochlear implant surgeries for Gaza children in Jordan

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A volunteer medical team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has successfully performed cochlear implant surgeries on 40 Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip.

According to the SPA, the initiative, carried out under the Saudi Sama'a Volunteer Program for cochlear implantation and hearing rehabilitation, also included speech rehabilitation services and 16 educational sessions for families, benefiting a total of 112 individuals. Eighteen volunteers from various medical specialties participated in the program.

This humanitarian effort is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s broader support for the Palestinian people, aimed at alleviating their suffering amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

KSrelief continues to provide critical relief and medical services to affected communities as part of its commitment to global humanitarian work.