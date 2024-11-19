KSrelief to hold 'International conference on Conjoined Twins

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) will hold here the International Conference on Conjoined Twins on November 24-25 under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The event marks the 30th anniversary of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program. Taking part in it will be government entities such as the ministries of national guard, defense, foreign affairs, health, education, and media, alongside international humanitarian and medical organizations, societies, institutions, experts, and researchers from around the world.

Conjoined twins, from different countries, who had undergone separation surgeries and their families will also be present at the conference.

The two-day event will consist of humanitarian and scientific sessions, an exhibition, and events showcasing Saudi Arabia's leadership in the humanitarian field, especially through the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 goal of enhancing the quality and efficiency of the Kingdom's healthcare and humanitarian sectors.

Agreements are expected to be reached with UN and other international organizations focused on global child welfare at the conference, highlighting Saudi Arabia's efforts to support vulnerable groups, especially children.

The conference is bound to issue important recommendations in the medical and humanitarian fields, that will serve as a valuable resource for specialists and anyone interested in conjoined twin separation and humanitarian work.