KSrelief To Implement Saudi Sama'a Hearing Rehabilitation Program For Palestinia Children In Gaza Strip, Jordan
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Friday signed an agreement with Istiklal Hospital to implement the "Saudi Sama'a" Volunteer Program for Cochlear Implantation and Hearing Rehabilitation for Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip and Jordan.
The agreement was signed by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi and Istiklal Hospital board of directors' vice chairman Osama Mahmoud Ahmed Marouf, in the presence of Advisor at the Royal Court and KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Amman, Jordan.
Under the agreement, cochlear implant surgeries will be conducted. Cochlear devices will be provided along with examination services by doctors and speech and language specialists from the hospital or volunteers, dispensing of necessary medications, and transportation for beneficiaries and their companions to Jordanian territory.
Housing and subsistence will also be provided for three months if they stay in the Gaza Strip. The event was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Jordan and the non-resident ambassador-designate to the State of Palestine, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi. The agreement is part of the aid projects provided by KSrelief to alleviate the suffering of people in need worldwide.
