KSrelief, UNRWA Provide Shelter Aid To Gaza Strip

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM

KSrelief, UNRWA provide shelter aid to Gaza Strip

Gaza, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNsRWA), has distributed shelter kits in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, in Gaza Strip.

This assistance is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's continued support for the Palestinian people, and its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance, through KSrelief, to people in need throughout the world.

