KSrelief, UNRWA Provide Shelter Aid To Gaza Strip
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Gaza, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNsRWA), has distributed shelter kits in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, in Gaza Strip.
This assistance is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's continued support for the Palestinian people, and its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance, through KSrelief, to people in need throughout the world.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
More Stories From World
-
Minister of Commerce promotes Economic ties with South Africa2 minutes ago
-
Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair12 minutes ago
-
Crown Jewel, WWE RAW tickets on sale12 minutes ago
-
Industry Minister, Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security discuss cooperation12 minutes ago
-
Poland-Ukraine graves row looms over Kyiv's EU bid22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to US Rizwan Sheikh begins visit to Texas in effort to expand economic ties22 minutes ago
-
Belgian pathologist and literary star gives 'voice to the dead'22 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia's 'korale' recyclers turn waste into money22 minutes ago
-
China releases space science development program for 2024-205032 minutes ago
-
Steppe fire destroys 75,000 hectares of land in eastern Mongolia32 minutes ago
-
UN chief condemns rising Israeli-inflicted civilian casualties in the northern Gaza32 minutes ago
-
"Green", "digital" become key themes in new phase of BRI development32 minutes ago