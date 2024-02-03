KSrelief volunteer team visits Kazakhstan to assess need for implementing volunteer medical programs

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) A volunteer medical team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) visited Kazakhstan yesterday to assess the need to implement volunteer medical programs.

The Kingdom's Embassy in Kazakhstan provided coordination and follow-up for the team's visit.

During its trip, the team met with the Kazakh Deputy Minister of Health, Vyacheslav Dudnik, to discuss ways to strengthen medical and relief cooperation between the two countries.

The team expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing medical and humanitarian support to partner countries as part of the center's efforts to assist those in need worldwide.

These humanitarian efforts are part of the volunteer programs organized by the Kingdom and represented by the center, which aim to support the health sector in countries in need and improve medical services for patients.