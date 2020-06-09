Ku Klux Klan 'Admitted Leader' Rams Car Into Peaceful Floyd Rally in Virginia - Prosecutor

A man who drove a car into George Floyd protesters in the US southeastern state of Virginia over the weekend is an "admitted leader" of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan group, the attorney of the Henrico County Commonwealth has said

The incident happened on Sunday night in Lakeside in Henrico County. One person sustained injuries. They do not appear to be serious. The perpetrator, identified as Harry H. Rogers, 36, was arrested.

"The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology.

We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate," attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement late on Monday, posted on her Twitter.

According to Taylor, the man drove into a peaceful protest over the in-custody death of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

So far, the man has been charged "with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding, and felony vandalism," the attorney said.