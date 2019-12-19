UrduPoint.com
Kuala Lumpur Summit Aims To Solve Muslim World's Crises

Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:48 AM

Kuala Lumpur Summit aims to solve Muslim world's crises

Leaders and officials from Muslim countries gathered in Malaysia's capital Thursday to discuss the crises faced by the Muslim world and to find solutions

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Leaders and officials from Muslim countries gathered in Malaysia's capital Thursday to discuss the crises faced by the Muslim world and to find solutions.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Summit, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad pointed out that the Muslim world is passing through "a state of crisis" and noted that the summit "may find solutions, if not to end these catastrophes, at least to awaken the Islamic world, the Ummah, to the need to recognize the problems and their causes." "Understanding the problems and their causes may enlighten us on the way to overcome or mitigate disasters that have befallen the Ummah," he added.

Mahathir, who is also chairman of the summit, said the objective of this year's event is "not to discuss religion, but the state of affairs in the Muslim world." "We all know that the Muslims, their religion and their countries are in a state of crisis. Everywhere, we see Muslim countries being destroyed, their citizens forced to flee their countries, forced to seek refuge in non-Muslim countries.

Many thousands died during their flight, and many more were refused asylum," he said.

"We are attempting to start small. And if these ideas, proposals and solutions are acceptable and prove to be workable, then we hope to take it up to the larger platform for consideration." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and hundreds of government officials, businesspeople, representatives of civil societies and experts from different sectors across the Muslim world are participating in the three-day summit in different levels.

"We are not discriminating, or isolating anyone. We are attempting to start small in moving forward towards solving our problems," Mahathir added.

Speaking at the event, Iranian president stressed the importance of independence of Muslim countries.

Rouhani went on to say that economic sanctions have become a tool for the U.S. to continue its hegemonic plans.

Instability in some Muslim countries paves way for foreign intervention, he added.

