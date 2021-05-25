Kuala Lumpur trains collision leaves over 200 passengers injured

(@fidahassanain)

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong says collision is the first major accident in the metro system's 23 years of operation and promised to conduct thorough investigation.

KUALA LUMPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Over 200 people were injured after two metro light trains collided in an underground tunnel close to the Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia's capital.

The incident took place at around 8:45pm local time when one of the trains which was empty after being repaired, collided head-on with another train carrying 213 passengers travelling in the opposite direction on the same track.

Around 166 people sustained minor injuries and 47 people were seriously injured. The collision took place at a section of tunnel which was about 100 meters from the Kuala Lumpur City Centre station outside Petronas towers.

The rescue workers rushed to the spot as they received information and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

District police Chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said, “We are investigating the incident … but there is doubt that perhaps there was a miscommunication from the trains' operations control centre”.

Videos and photos of the passengers went viral on Social Networking Sites (SNS) in which they could be seen injured. The glass panels inside the trains operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad were broken.

The accident is one of the worst in decades as Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the collision was the first major accident in the metro system's 23 years of operation.

“We are thoroughly investigating it,” the minister pledged.