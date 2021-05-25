UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuala Lumpur Trains Collision Leaves Over 200 Passengers Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:33 AM

Kuala Lumpur trains collision leaves over 200 passengers injured

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong says  collision  is the first major accident in the metro system's 23 years of operation and promised to conduct thorough investigation.

KUALA LUMPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Over 200 people were injured after two metro light trains collided in an underground tunnel close to the Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia's capital.

The incident took place at around 8:45pm local time when one of the trains which was empty after being repaired, collided head-on with another train carrying 213 passengers travelling in the opposite direction on the same track.

Around 166 people sustained minor injuries and 47 people were seriously injured. The collision took place at a section of tunnel which was about 100 meters from the Kuala Lumpur City Centre station outside Petronas towers.

The rescue workers rushed to the spot as they received information and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

District police Chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said, “We are investigating the incident … but there is doubt that perhaps there was a miscommunication from the trains' operations control centre”.

Videos and photos of the passengers went viral on Social Networking Sites (SNS) in which they could be seen injured. The glass panels inside the trains operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad were broken.

The accident is one of the worst in decades as Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the collision was the first major accident in the metro system's 23 years of operation.

“We are thoroughly investigating it,” the minister pledged.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Metro Kuala Lumpur Same Malaysia From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 92 more lives over last 24 hours i ..

22 minutes ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Kuw ..

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

11 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

12 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.