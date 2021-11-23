Kubis to Brief UN Security Council Wednesday, His Resignation Not Immediate - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis, who provided a notice earlier in the day of his resignation, will remain in the post for the time being and will brief the UN Security Council on the situation in the country Wednesday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis, who provided a notice earlier in the day of his resignation, will remain in the post for the time being and will brief the UN Security Council on the situation in the country Wednesday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"We're working quickly as possible to ensure that there's a smooth transition. Mr. Kubis (is) still in his post. He is in his post today and he will be briefing the council tomorrow," Dujarric said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Mr. Kubis will not leave the seat and leave the mission (UN Stabilization Mission in Libya) hanging," Dujarric said.

When asked whether Kubis will still be representing the United Nations during the December 24 presidential election in Libya, Dujarric said he could not confirm it.

Dujarric also said Kubis' notice of resignation, which according to diplomatic sources was given due to personal and health reasons, did not come as a complete surprise to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.