Kuchma Discusses Implementation of Minsk Accords With Italian Ambassador - Press Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Leonid Kuchma, Ukraine 's ex-president and recently appointed representative to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, on Friday discussed implementation of the Minsk peace agreements with Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Davide La Cecilia, Kuchma's spokeswoman Darka Olifer said.

"Kuchma noted the priority of the implementation of the Minsk accords security unit that implies a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian armed forces and equipment from the Ukrainian territory," Olifer wrote on Facebook.

According to the spokeswoman, Kuchma stressed the need for a meeting between the countries of the so-called Normandy group, which includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

He expressed hope that these negotiations could give fresh impetus to implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Olifer also said that the Italian ambassador expressed support to Ukraine and voiced readiness to cooperate in all humanitarian issues.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four. Despite this agreement, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.