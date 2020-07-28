Kuchma Withdraws From Kiev Delegation in Donbas Contact Group - Presidential Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma has ceased his work in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement, the presidential office said on Tuesday following Kuchma's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy is grateful to Ukraine' second president, Leonid Kuchma, for his work at the helm of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group. The head of state stressed that Leonid Kuchma's work within the Minsk process was extremely important and difficult, and said that he accepted respectfully Kuchma's decision to cease his participation in the Trilateral Contact Group efforts," Zelenskyy's office said in a statement.

Kuchma told Zelenskyy he was ready to provide consultations on ways to achieve regional peace, and the president thanked him for the offer, the statement read on.