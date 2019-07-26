Kudlow Says He Expects China to Honor Promise to Make Large-Scale US Agriculture Purchases

The United States expects China to follow through on its promise to make large scale purchases of US agricultural products, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States expects China to follow through on its promise to make large scale purchases of US agricultural products, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"We expect that the Chinese will make good on their promises to [make] large-scale purchases of American agricultural goods, that is a very strong expectation on our part," Kudlow told reporters at the White House.

Earlier in July, US President Donald Trump said China was not fulfilling its obligation to increase purchases of agricultural exports from the United States as it had earlier pledged to do.

The Trump administration announced on July 9 the decision to exempt 110 imported Chinese goods from 25-percent tariffs that were imposed a year ago.

The comment comes after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached an agreement to resume bilateral trade talks, with Trump saying that new tariffs he had threatened to impose on $300 billion of Chinese goods would not go forward.