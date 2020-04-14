UrduPoint.com
Kudlow Says He Supports Completely US Government Taking Stakes In Boeing, Airlines

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:13 PM

Kudlow Says He Supports Completely US Government Taking Stakes in Boeing, Airlines

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Tuesday that he completely backs the US government stance to take up equity in Boeing and other US airlines to support them through the turmoil caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Tuesday that he completely backs the US government stance to take up equity in Boeing and other US airlines to support them through the turmoil caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Taxpayers have a right to take some equity position.

After all, we're being very generous with the airlines," Kudlow told Fox news in response to a question whether he would support Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in prompting the government to take up stakes in Boeing and other US carriers.

"There's no question about that. That's true for other parts of transportation. I won't go into specifics, that's up to Mr. Mnuchin, but yes, I support that policy completely," Kudlow said.

