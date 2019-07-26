UrduPoint.com
Kudlow Says Hopeful USMCA Legislation Will Be Scheduled For Vote In Congress In September

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:37 PM

US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the Trump administration is hopeful the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) will be submitted for a vote in Congress in September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the Trump administration is hopeful the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) will be submitted for a vote in Congress in September.

"Our hope is in September [House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi] will give us a green light and we will submit legislation for a vote," Kudlow told reporters at the White House.

Kudlow also said he is optimistic the legislation will pass Congress if a vote is scheduled in September.

The USMCA trade agreement. which will replace the 1994 NAFTA trade deal, was ratified in the Mexican Senate by 114 votes in favor, with four against and three abstentions.

The USMCA covers auto and agricultural tariffs, intellectual property rights, labor standards and environmental protections, among other issues. The agreement must be ratified by the legislatures of each of the three signatory countries in order to take effect.

