Kudlow Says No Legal, Impeachable Problem Exists With Trump Call to Ukraine President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday that there is no legal issue with US President Donald Trump 's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that would raise to the level of an impeachable offense.

"There's no problem, there's no legal problem, there's no impeachable problem," Kudlow said. "It's a congratulatory phone call."

Kudlow said he believes the impeachment inquiry process initiated by Democrats in the House of Representatives is holding back the stock market.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused the power of the presidency.

The whistleblower claimed Trump allegedly pressured Zelenskyy during a July 25 telephone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Biden has repeatedly said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

Trump released the transcript of the call and slammed the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.