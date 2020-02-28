UrduPoint.com
Kudlow Says There Are No Supply Chain Issues In US Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday that there are currently no supply chain problems in the United States due to the coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday that there are currently no supply chain problems in the United States due to the coronavirus crisis.

"We don't see any evidence of major supply chain disruptions," Kudlow said.

However, Kudlow did not rule out that disruptions may become noticeable as soon as March.

As of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University's online coronavirus tracker, 60 cases have been confirmed in the United States which includes six people who have recovered.

The tool maps coronavirus cases across the globe pulling data from CDC, WHO, and European and Chinese health agencies.

The coronavirus disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has so far infected more than 83,700 people, resulting in the deaths of over 2,850 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since been cured, including more than 3,770 individuals over the last 24 hours.

