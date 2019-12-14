UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Kudlow Says US-China Phase One Trade Agreement to Be Signed at Ministerial Level

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Phase One of the US-China trade agreement will be signed at the ministerial level between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premiere Liu He, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Friday.

"As I understand it, it will be signed not at the presidential level, but at the ministerial level between Lighthizer and Liu He," Kudlow told CNBC.

Kudlow pointed out that the Phase One of trade deal will be signed as soon as possible - most likely in January - but the agreement must first go through a series of translations.

Negotiations for Phase Two of the trade agreement will begin after the phase one agreement is signed, Kudlow said.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump said that China wants to immediately start negotiations for the Phase Two of the trade agreement.

The US president said his administration planned to start Phase Two negotiations after the 2020 US election, but now wants to start it much sooner.

As a result of completing Phase One of the trade agreement, the United States agreed to freeze additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports that were planned to go into effect on December 15. However, Washington said it will maintain the current tariffs until it completes the Phase Two negotiations.

The Phase One trade agreement requires structural reforms and other changes to China's economic trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services and Currency and foreign exchange.

