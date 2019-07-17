From his arrest in Pakistan to the final verdict of The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav holds an account of events spanning over some three years and four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : From his arrest in Pakistan to the final verdict of The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav holds an account of events spanning over some three years and four months.

Here is the timeline from 2016 to 2019: - March 3, 2016: Pakistani authorities arrest Kulbhushan Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel in Balochistan's Mashkel area near Iran border - March 25, 2016: Pakistan shares video confession of Jadhav admitting himself as a serving Indian Navy commander and operating for India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) for terrorist activities directed against China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar's strategic port - April 8, 2016: Pakistan lodges First Information Report against Jadhav in Counter-Terrorism Department Quetta - January 6, 2017- Pakistan announces submission of dossier with the UN Secretary General over Indian interference aimed at destabilizing the country - April 10, 2017: Pakistan's Field General Court Martial gives death sentence to Jadhav on charges of terrorism following his confession during trial - May 8, 2017: India invokes the jurisdiction of International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations' top judicial organ at The Hague, The Netherlands - and requests to indicate provisional measures - May 10, 2017: ICJ issues Urgent Communication to Pakistan by its President under Article 74, paragraph 4, of the Constitution.

- May 15, 2017: ICJ holds first public hearing of the Jadhav case - May 18, 2017: ICJ stays execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, pending its final judgment - June 16, 2017: ICJ fixes time-limit for Pakistan and India on the filing of the initial pleadings - June 22, 2017: Pakistan releases second confessional statement of Jadhav, admitting links with Balochistan Liberation Army - December 25, 2017: In a humanitarian move, Pakistan allows the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet him in Islamabad behind glass wall - April 17, 2018: India submits 2nd round of pleadings at ICJ - July 17, 2018: Pakistan submits 400-page rejoinder to India's April 17 reply at ICJ - October 3, 2018: ICJ announces to hold public hearings from February 18-21 - February 18-21, 2019: Pakistan and India present oral arguments at a 15-member bench of ICJ, two days each - February 21, 2019: ICJ reserves decision to be announced in summer - July 4, 2019: ICJ fixes July 17 for announcement of final verdict - July 17, 2019: ICJ rejects India's plea to 'acquit, release and return' of Jadhav, asking Pakistan to give him consular access/395