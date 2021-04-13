UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuleba Calls For More Anti-Russia Sanctions, NATO Military Support To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:59 PM

Kuleba Calls for More Anti-Russia Sanctions, NATO Military Support to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday called for more anti-Russia sanctions and for additional NATO military support for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday called for more anti-Russia sanctions and for additional NATO military support for Ukraine.

"At the operational level, we need measures which will deter Russia and which will contain its aggresive intentions.

This could be, as the Secretary General mentioned, a new round of sanctions which would raise the price of Russian aggression. This could be direct support aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," Kuleba said during a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Price

Recent Stories

LUMS hosts first-ever virtual homecoming event for ..

3 minutes ago

New timings of Pakistan Railways reservation offic ..

1 minute ago

Hearing of Khursheed Shah's adjourns till April 20 ..

1 minute ago

DC directed to regularly visit Ramazan bazaars

1 minute ago

Putin Held Phone Talks With Philippines' President ..

1 minute ago

Austria health minister quits over Covid crisis 'o ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.