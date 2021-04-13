Kuleba Calls for More Anti-Russia Sanctions, NATO Military Support to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday called for more anti-Russia sanctions and for additional NATO military support for Ukraine.

"At the operational level, we need measures which will deter Russia and which will contain its aggresive intentions.

This could be, as the Secretary General mentioned, a new round of sanctions which would raise the price of Russian aggression. This could be direct support aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," Kuleba said during a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.