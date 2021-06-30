(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba disagreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin who said earlier in the day, during his annual Q&A session, that Ukrainians and Russians are one people.

"Ukrainians and Russians are two different people.

We could live in the spirit of good neighborly relations but in 2014 Russia attacked Ukraine, killed thousands of people and seized a piece of territory. Vladimir Putin, who unleashed the aggression, bears full responsibility for the 'gap' between Ukrainians and Russians," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.