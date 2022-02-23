Kuleba Has 'No Comment' on Whether Kiev Will Cut Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declined to comment on Wednesday on whether the country would sever diplomatic relations with Russia.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev is considering cutting off diplomatic relations with Moscow, after the latter recognized the breakaway republics of Donbas as independent.

"No comment," Kuleba said, when asked by Sputnik.