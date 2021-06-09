Kuleba Hopes Potential Normandy Four Ministerial Meeting Will Be Fruitful

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that the Normandy Four could convene at the level of foreign ministers soon and expressed hope that this would be a fruitful meeting

"Thanks to the effort of [German Foreign Minister] Heiko [Maas] and [French Foreign Minister] Jean-Yves [Le Drian], we have a chance that the meeting will be held.

I sincerely hope that it will be held, and we are all ready for substantive negotiations, we want [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov to come here to try to reach some agreement and not express the classical Russian stand that everyone is to blame except Russia," Kuleba said at a joint briefing with Maas.