Kuleba Knows Countries Ready to 'Protect Ukrainian Skies,' But Does Not Name Them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there were countries ready to "protect the Ukrainian skies," but did not name them.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, that the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine was mentioned, but the alliance believes that NATO aircraft and troops should not be in Ukraine.

Answering the question of a Ukrainian journalist whether there were countries that had agreed to protect the Ukrainian skies, Kuleba said that "there are such countries, I will not name them."